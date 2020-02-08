Chinese smartphone maker is all set to be launch Mi 10, just ahead of the public opening of MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain, Xiaomi revealed through a ‘Block the Date’ invite sent to the media.

It also highlights February 23 as the launch date.

The invite shared by the company clearly shows the number ’10’ hinting that the launch event is for the Mi 10 series and it also shows graphics related to the camera lens, which seems like a reference to the optical zoom capability, news portal GizmoChina reported.

In the recent leaks, it was found that this smartphone will launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor.

The smartphone will launch with 12GB and 16GB RAM variants. In this smartphone, a 6.57-inch display will be given.

Mi 10 will launch with the quad rear camera setup. The device will launch with a 108mp primary camera sensor. In front of this smartphone, a 32+8mp camera sensor will be given.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 will launch with a 48W fast charging support. Both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will launch with the punch-hole display. Alongside the standard Mi 10, Xiaomi has the Mi 10 Pro in the works that could come with up to 16GB of RAM.

