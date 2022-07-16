Xiaomi India appoints Muralikrishnan B as its new president

Going through internal leadership changes yesterday, Xiaomi India announced Muralikrishnan B as its new president. Last month, Xiaomi India appointed Alvin Tse as the General Manager of their Indian branch.

Muralikrishnan has also served as Xiaomi India CEO in 2018, and was considered very instrumental in the brand’s growth across offline sales, services, and operations during his tenure. Muralikrishnan is taking over the reins from Manu Kumar Jain, who from now will head the global division of the company.

“Muralikrishnan will be responsible for day-to-day operations, services, public affairs, and strategic projects and will continue to work towards strengthening the company’s commitment towards the Make in India and Digital India initiative”, the company said in a statement.

Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen. Join us as we scale new heights with @hawkeye as the President of #Xiaomi India. pic.twitter.com/Vund9eswwk — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 15, 2022

He will start his new role as Xiaomi India’s President starting on August 1, 2022. He will handle the company’s daily operations, services, public affairs, and strategic projects while proceeding to pursue reinforcing Xiaomi’s obligation to the Indian government’s “Make in India” and ” Digital India” drives.

Other than him, Xiaomi India consists of a vast leadership team comprising of Mr. Raghu Reddy (Chief Business Officer), Mr. Sameer BS Rao (Chief Financial Officer), and Mr. Anuj Sharma (Chief Marketing Officer), who made his move back to Xiaomi India from Poco India last month.

(Inputs from GSM Arena)