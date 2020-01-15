Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday announced that it has created employment for over 50,000 individuals in India since 2014 when the company began its operations.

“In 2014, when we began our journey – it was a one-person team where Manu did everything. As we scaled up – we hired and trained talent, and worked closely with our partners to build a strong ecosystem of people to work for Xiaomi. Today, we are so proud of the fact that over 50,000 people’s lives have been touched because they work with Xiaomi directly or indirectly,” Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operations Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

These jobs are in wide range of sectors including manufacturing, after-sales, offline sales, logistics and corporate employees.

Company’s manufacturing partners contributed in over 30,000 employees of which more than 95 per cent are women, followed by authorised service center engineers, repair factory engineers and customer care executives.

The people working at the offline stores, followed by logistics partner support who dedicatedly work for Xiaomi are at the third place,

Xiaomi India employs 1000+ people across its corporate HQ in Bengaluru and over five regional offices.

