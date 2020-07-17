Tech giant Microsoft announced that it is discontinuing production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition consoles.

“As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,” the company said in a statement.

“Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally,” it added.

Reports of Xbox One X and Xbox One S shortages have surfaced in recent weeks, and there has been an increased demand in Microsoft and Sony’s current-gen consoles during the pandemic.

The One X and One S Digital will not instantly disappear from store shelves. It’s likely that stock for some retailers will still be available in the coming months. “Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability,” says a Microsoft spokesperson.

A leaked Microsoft document has revealed that the company’s second next-gen Xbox will be fully revealed in August.

Microsoft had originally planned to unveil the console, codenamed “Lockhart”, in June, but now the tech giant has moved these plans to August.

Project Lockhart, or Xbox Series S, is expected to be a cheaper and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. This second console may also be called Xbox Series S and is expected to target 1080p / 1440p gaming.