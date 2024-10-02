WHO warns over malaria surge in Ethiopia

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning over an “extremely concerning malaria surge” in Ethiopia.

In an Ethiopia Health Cluster Bulletin report released Monday evening, the United Nations agency said the East African country reported over 5.9 million malaria cases, including 1,023 deaths, between the start of this year and September 22.

This is an “extremely concerning malaria surge” as compared to 4.5 million cases reported between January 1 and December 31 last year, according to the report.

Advertisement

Most cases were recorded in Oromia, Amhara, Southwest Ethiopia, South Ethiopia, and Benishangul-Gumuz, with 50 per cent of the total cases identified in Oromia, Ethiopia’s largest region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The WHO found that since 2018, the number of malaria cases reported yearly has been continuously increasing in Ethiopia.

The health agency also noted that humanitarian partners have continued to support the Ethiopian government with the last-mile delivery of life-saving malaria supplies to less accessible areas.

Malaria is endemic in Ethiopia with higher prevalence in areas below 2,000 meters of altitude, which covers three-quarters of the country’s land mass, with an estimated population of 52 million.