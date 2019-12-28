In a latest update, Android beta version 2.19.275 has started receiving WhatsApp’s new feature ‘Disappearing Messages’.

So far, the Facebook-owned online messaging app had ‘Delete Message’ feature, under which the group members or the receiver of the message was able to see that some message has been deleted.

But under the ‘disappearing messages,’ which is renamed as ‘Delete Messages,’ messages will be self-destructing.

Initially, the feature was meant for both, individual and group chats but as per the reports, it is restricted to group chats only. The group admin will able to select a specific duration for messages on the group and once a message crosses the duration, it will be automatically deleted.

This feature will help the admin to manage the group’s old chat or messages.

On December 26, the company said the long-awaited dark mode feature is finally ready for release and reportedly some of its users have already tested it.

According to WaBetaInfo, which follows developments with the beta version of the app, the dark theme update for Android devices is ready. However, the company needs to fix minor tweaks for the iOS.

