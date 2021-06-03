Facebook-owned entity WhatsApp to soon allow its user account on as many as four devices simultaneously, company’s head Will Cathcart has announced.

The Twitter post gives a glimpse at the new feature that is still under development and is yet to be released even for beta testing.

As per the tweet posted on WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo and the screenshot carried along with the tweet suggests that the app would use Wi-Fi connectivity to sync data across devices.

Yes, it's the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time.

Under development, but it's great! 📱📱📱📱 pic.twitter.com/JYvtMahrag — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 12, 2020

However, WhatsApp may provide mobile data as an opt-in option for users who don’t have a Wi-Fi connection but want to use their accounts on multiple devices.

According to an interview with WABetaInfo, in the coming months, WhatsApp on iPad might be supported because of the multi-device feature.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed to the website that a disappearing mode is coming to WhatsApp that automatically enables ephemeral messages in new chat threads.

The CEO also mentioned that another feature ‘View Once’ will be rolled out soon, so the recipient can only open your photos and videos once before they disappear from the chat.

These features are coming for WhatsApp beta users soon, as per the report.

Cathcart just stopped short of confirming reports that WhatsApp has an iPad app in development, saying that multi-device support will make the app on iPad a possibility.

Zuckerberg said the multi-device feature will not compromise the end-to-end encryption.

Apart from multi-device support, WABetaInfo also reported that WhatsApp is working on a new password-protected encrypted chat backups feature, that may allow users to transfer their chat histories between iOS and Android devices.