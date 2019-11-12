WhatsApp recently released a new update via the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.19.327.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has redesigned its Dark Splash Screen (Users will be able to use it if they have downloaded the WhatsApp beta 2.19.327 for Android.).

“In the 2.19.327 beta update, the Dark Theme is not available yet, but we found some hidden tracks about its improvements. In particular, in this beta version, we found that WhatsApp is working on a Dark Default Wallpaper, based on the same night blue colors of the Dark Theme!,” WABetaInfo wrote in an article.

The Dark Wallpaper seems to bring WhatsApp has moved a bit closer in releasing its Dark Mode.

So far, there are no dates or information when the Dark Theme will be released.

(With input from agencies)