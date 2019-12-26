The most awaited dark mode theme for WhatsApp is finally ready for release, claimed the users who have already tested it.

For months Facebook-owned messaging app has been teasing its users with updates on the theme and soon the dark mode will be launched officially. Though the company is yet to announce the official date for the release.

The dark theme update for Android devices is ready claimed WaBetaInfo, website which follows all developments with app’s beta version.

For the iOS, the theme is almost ready for the release, though there are minor tweaks that need to be corrected before it rolls out on iPhones and iPads.

“It’s something that WhatsApp can fix in 15 minutes,” the site explained. “The real problem is that we don’t know when they will do.”

As the name suggests, it would replace the light-coloured background and message bubbles with darker colours, it will also reduce the screen glare. Therefore, it would be easy for users to send messages in low light conditions, while preventing the app from draining the battery power.

WhatsApp is likely to be the last app to roll out its dark mode theme as all major apps like Twitter and Facebook-owned Messenger app has already launched it.

WaBetaInfo also reported that apart from the usual updates, the upcoming update would come with a low data mode and the introduction of Haptic Touch support for iOS devices.

