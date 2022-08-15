Wait for 5G is over, India’s ‘Techade’ is here: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the nation’s wait for the 5G innovation is finished and the advantages of ‘Digital India’ will reach every village soon.

Addressing to the country from the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, Modi said that India’s ‘Techade’ is here with 5G and local push on semiconductor and mobile phone manufacturing.

“We are bringing revolution through ‘Digital India’ to the grassroots levels and soon, every village will be connected digitally as we usher in the 5G era,” Modi said during his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister is probably going to formally launch the 5G networks during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on September 29.

“From digital payments to mobile and semiconductor manufacturing, we are in a time of change that happens in an era. The digital age is changing around us. It has redefined politics, economy and society,” he emphasised.

“India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit,” said Modi.

After an effective 5G spectrum auction , the nation is probably going to observe the roll out of the much anticipated fast 5G mobile services in about a month’s time.

(inputs from IANS)