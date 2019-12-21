Starting yesterday from Valve Steam store is back with its latest Steam Holiday Sale. It’s officially the winter season with their Winter Sale 2019 commencing yesterday and running till January 2.

As every sale goes, the latest Steam sale has brought with itself a wide list of games, including AAA titles, that are being offered on discount right now. Some of the most notable games that are on heavy discount right now include Dark Souls III, Fallout 4, Life is Strange 2, XCOM 2, F1 2019, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and more.

Some of the best-discounted games from the expansive list of games that are on sale right now are:

F1 2019: List price: Rs 1,299, Sale price: Rs 649 (50 percent off)

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order: List price: Rs 3,499, Sale price: Rs 2,904 (17 percent off)

Call of Duty: World War II: List price: Rs 3,999, Sale price: Rs 1,599 (60 percent off)

Hitman 2: Gold Edition: List price: Rs 2,099, Sale price: Rs 524 (60 percent off)

Far Cry 5: List price: Rs 2,999, Sale price: Rs 749 (75 percent off)

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey: List price: Rs 2,999, Sale price: Rs 1,199 (60 percent off)

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt: List price: Rs 800, Sale price: Rs 240 (70 percent off)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience: List price: Rs 1,599, Sale price: Rs 639 (60 percent off)

Bioshock: The Collection: List price: Rs 1,745, Sale price: Rs 436 (75 percent off)

Dark Souls III: List price: Rs 4,299, Sale price: Rs 1,074 (75 percent off)

Life is Strange 2: List price: Rs 460, Sale price: Rs 115 (75 percent off)

Metro: Last Light (Redux): List price: Rs 565, Sale price: Rs 141 (75 percent off)

Darksiders III: List price: Rs 2,165, Sale price: Rs 736 (66 percent off)

Besides these offers, there are also plenty of Steam collectibles as well as player customisation offers, all of which you can avail by logging in to Steam and accessing the Winter Sale 2019 page.

(With input from agencies)