Ride-hailing application on Monday launched its ‘PIN-Dispatch’ feature Uber Indira Gandhi International Airport, which will give riders a one-time PIN upon requesting a trip, thus reducing wait times.

The feature, which is already available at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, will be available at Terminal 3 (T3) of Delhi Airport.

Uber said PIN-Dispatch can result in 80% reduction of wait times and improved traffic flow at dedicated pickup areas.

“After receiving positive feedback from riders across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, we’re confident that the new feature will help shorten rider wait times, reduce traffic congestion and also facilitate physical distancing in the new normal,” Uber India and South Asia Head of Rider Operations Ratul Ghosh said.

Now, when riders request an UberGo at the IGI international airport in the capital, they will receive a unique 6-digit PIN which will be used to match them to the first available driver at the pickup zone, reducing waiting times to almost zero.

“The users just need to request an UberGo trip to receive a 6-digit personal identification number (PIN). Walk to the Uber pickup zone, and join the line. Share the unique PIN with the first available driver. Verify vehicle and driver details before you get into the vehicle,” the company said in a statement.

For a safe and secure experience, the riders will also receive the driver and vehicle details for additional verification checks.

Earlier this month, Uber deployed 100 e-rickshaws across 26 Delhi Metro stations for the last-mile connectivity as well as short distance commutes.