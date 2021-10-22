Two Delhi hospitals get 5 high-tech ambulances

Delhi’s premier hospitals — Ram Manohar Lohia hospital as well as Safdarjung hospital — received five high-tech ambulances on Friday.

The state-of-the-art ambulances are fitted with critical life supporting equipment.

The medical equipment in the ambulances include transport ventilator, syringe infusion pump, multi-parameter monitor with EtCO2 (USFDA certified), fully automated external defibrillator, vacuum splint, portable oxygen cylinder with regulator, emergency kits and rescue tools.

The ambulances have been provided by the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) under its corporate social responsibility grant.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri flagged off these five high-tech ambulances.

Of the five, two have been provided to Safdarjung hospital and three to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. Puri presented the keys to Rana A.K. Singh, Director and Medical Superintendent, RML hospital; and S.V. Arya, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung hospital in the presence of HUDCO Chairman Kamran Rizvi.

While flagging off the ambulances, the Union Minister said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we achieved the target of 100 million jabs to contain the Covid-19 infection on Thursday. It is a matter of immense pride not only for India but the whole world is appreciating it.”

Puri thanked the frontline health workers and all those involved in the health sector for this great feat.

Puri said the corporate sector was contributing as well and effectively discharging its responsibilities. Congratulating the joint efforts in strengthening the health sector in the country, the Minister said the Covid vaccination drive is work-in-progress and efforts towards it will continue.