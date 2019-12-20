Apple iPad users are now receiving latest updates for their Twitter app, which makes for more efficient use of the big screen as it comes with a redesigned user interface with column view that displays more information on the screen.

While the old version of the iPad app shows everything in a single column with white empty space on either sides, the new update has replaced it with multi-column view that works in both portrait and landscape mode.

In the new update, users will find Twitter’s navigation bar on the left and trending topics on the right, The Verge reported on Thursday.

Twitter has seemingly opted to keep things simple in its official app’s latest update.

The Twitter update for iPad OS is currently rolling out to limited users and will be available to everyone in the next few days.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020.

(With input from agencies)