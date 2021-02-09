With an aim to keep users motivated towards their New Year resolutions, Twitter has joined hands with a bunch of content creators to bring these users back on track via microblogging platform’s Twitter Lists.

Twitter Lists under #ChooseYourFeed is a compilation of various Twitter accounts on a particular theme or Topic. Users can create your List as well as subscribe to Lists by others to fill your timeline with more content on a particular subject, making it easier to find content if their interest on the platform.

You can use #ChooseYourFeed and create or follow Twitter Lists. Additionally, you can also follow Topics such as Fitness, Gaming, Animals, Sports, among several others and fill your timeline with all the inspiration you need to chase your goals for the year.

If you are looking forward to subscribing to Lists created by others, you can opt from the options given below.

FITNESS

Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) recently shared a List of accounts one should follow for fitness motivation.

I have created a list of people who are into Fitness and always ready to help you to clear your doubts and providing constant motivation 24/7. Follow right away. Follow here : https://t.co/u3N1dmXTXR#ChooseYourFeed — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) January 27, 2021

HEALTH & NUTRITION

Kavita Devgan (@kavitadevgan) and Radhika Karle (@RadhikaKarle): These nutritionists have also curated their Lists of accounts on Twitter they recommend following for nutrition tips and advice.

Kavita is an influential voice on decoding new research-based health trends, while Radhika runs a popular pilates studio in Mumbai and advocates healthy eating and exercise.

SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLE

Most of us talk about the benefits of sustainable living, and yet, somehow we fail to walk the talk.

Here, climate activist Aakash Ranison (@aakashranison) has suggested List of accounts for easy tips and tricks to make the smart ‘switch’.

I've created a list of my "Mates of Climate" who are working towards educating people about the climate crisis and helping us live a sustainable life, one in harmony with NATURE. Follow this list now and #ChooseYourFeed

– https://t.co/TGbSC6kzQ7#climatechange #matesofclimate — Aakash Ranison (@aakashranison) January 23, 2021

TRAVELLING

If you are planning to travel at the time of pandemic can get some useful tips and information under this category.

Travel bloggers Lakshmi Sharath (@lakshmisharath) and Parnashree Devi (@parnashree19) share their respective Lists that can help you to plan a holiday.

GIVING YOUR HOME A MAKEOVER

As the name suggests, Lists under this category comprises some DIY tips and inspirations to set up a perfect home-work station or give a makeover of a room

If you can relate to this, check out these Lists recommended by Aashna Shroff (@AashnaShroff) and Gia Kashyap (@Giasaysthat) for boosting up your imagination with quirky and cool decor ideas. Both Aashna Shroff and Gia Kashyap are leading lifestyle influencers.