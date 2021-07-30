Twitter wants you to stay connected digitally this Friendship Day

Twitter India has come up with a digital way to celebrate this friendship day and stay connected with your friends, all day, every day.

This move is oriented in light of the Covid-19 pandemic to maintain social distancing parameters.

The features include:

Twitter Spaces: Twitter’s newest audio offering, Spaces, let you come together to have live conversations with voice. Voice allows for a nuanced and intimacy that’s often lost in text, making the conversation feel more personal, and allowing for more authentic, real expression. If you are in your living room while watching a group-favourite movie, discuss it live with your friends through voice, hear them laugh at your jokes, and also react with emojis to the things they’re saying.

Voice DMs: Twitter also offers the ability to send voice messages via DMs for you to have personalised conversations with the intimacy of voice. So, if you have some big news to share with your friend in another time zone, want to say hello, or need a reminder of what they sound like – slide into their Twitter DMs.

Twitter users also can use the conversation settings to let people have more control over the conversations and over who can reply to the tweets. Recently, Twitter has also enabled the ability to ‘change Conversation Settings after the conversation’.

Additionally, Twitter Lists one can set their own favourite accounts on Twitter. In addition, with Twitter Lists, you can create a customised timeline of Tweets from just your group of friends.