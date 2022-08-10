Twitter users confronts partial outage error

As several users complained of confronting inconvenience while operating Twitter, the microblogging stage recognised that it experienced a fractional blackout and blamed “internal systems change” for it.

Nonetheless, the platform said it has now fixed the issue. “We fixed it! We made an internal systems change that didn’t go as planned and have rolled it back. Twitter should now be loading as expected. Sorry about that!” the platform tweeted on late Tuesday.

As per Downdetector, in excess of 33,000 Twitter had revealed a blackout of the service, which seemed to have begun not long after 2 p.m Tuesday.

Close to a portion of the complaints were about the application, and 45 percent about the site form of the microblogging platform.

“It was a bit annoying that api.twitterstat.us showed all green ‘All Systems Operational’ while my Twitter web client was not loading during the outage,” a user wrote.

“This is why Elon Musk had to buy you,” taking a dig at the platform, another user wrote.

Last month, the platform experienced a mega outage as several users overall had error messages like “this page is down”.

While 65% couldn’t sign in to the Twitter site, 34% generally disapproved of the application. A few users likewise confronted “over limit” error messages across Twitter web, mobile and the TweetDeck application.

(inputs from IANS)