Follow Us:
  1. Home / Technology / Twitter testing new in-conversation advertisement format

Twitter testing new in-conversation advertisement format

As per the reports by The Verge, the users will see ads after the first, third, or eighth reply to a tweet in case they are in the test.

ANI | Washington | October 14, 2021 5:42 pm

Twitter, New Advertisement Format

(Representational Image; Source: iStock)

Social media giant Twitter is testing a new advertisement format on its platform for iOS and Android, that would fit the ads in between the conversation.

According to The Verge, the company’s revenue product lead, Bruce Falck took to his Twitter handle and shared a GIF of what the new in-conversation ads will look like. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Starting today, we’re trying something different and testing a new ad format in Tweet conversations. If you’re a part of this test (which is global; on iOS & Android only), you’ll see ads after the first, third, or eighth reply under a Tweet.”

The Verge reported that users will see ads after the first, third, or eighth reply to a tweet in case they are in the test.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Twitter to make it easier to swipe between home, latest tweets
Twitter launches new tool to remove unwanted followers without blocking them
Delhi HC issues notice to Twitter over Rahul Gandhi's tweet