A tweet from US President Donald Trump’s account containing the alleged whistleblower’s name whose complaint about the President’s dealings with Ukraine prompted the impeachment inquiry mysteriously vanished from Twitter. Initially, his 68 million followers thought he deleted it, but it was the social networking website who temporarily blocked it.

Twitter said that an “outage” that affected several users including, Trump. The tweet was not visible on Saturday but it was visible again on Sunday afternoon.

“Due to an outage with one of our systems, tweets on account profiles were visible to some, but not others. We’re still working on fixing this and apologize for any confusion,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

As per the reports, Twitter’s spokesperson said that any information about an individual or the alleged whistleblower would be considered a violation of company’s norms. However, names are not considered as private, the spokesperson added.

On Friday, Trump retweeted the same post from Pro-Trump’s account that features same details and the photos of the alleged whistleblower. The retweet briefly disappeared from his twitter account, local media reports said.

(With input from agencies)