Twitter on Friday officially announced the first iteration of its policies about the political advertisements on its online platform. It said that the new ban on political advertisements will cover appeals for votes, solicitations for campaign contributions and any political content.

The popular social media platform, which announced political ads ban on its website last months, had not previously laid any details of their new policy.

As per the new guidelines, it will define political content to include any ad that references a candidate, political party, government official, ballot measure, or legislative or judicial outcome. The ban is expected to begin from November 22.

On Friday, it said that the ban also applies to all ads even non-political ones from candidates, political parties and elected or appointed government officials.

However, Twitter is allowing ads related to social causes such as climate change, gun control and abortion. People and groups running such ads won’t be able to target those ads down to a user’s ZIP code or use political categories such as conservative or liberal.

Under the new guidelines, Twitter has exempted news organisations so that they can promote stories that cover political issues.

The policy is in stark contrast to Facebook’s approach of allowing political ads, even if they contain false information. Facebook has said it wants to provide politicians with a “level playing field” for communication and not intervene when they speak, regardless of what they’re saying.

Response to Twitter’s ban has been strong and mixed, with critics questioning the company’s ability to enforce the new policy given its poor history banning hate speech and abuse from its service.

Political advertising makes up a small sliver of Twitter’s overall revenue. The company does not break out specific figures each quarter, but said political ad spending for the 2018 mid-term election was less than USD 3 million. It reported USD 824 million in third-quarter revenue.

