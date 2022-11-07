After the US midterm elections on Tuesday, Twitter postponed the launch of its eagerly awaited Blue subscription service with verification tag for $8, according to the media.

The New York Times reported, citing an internal document, that the corporation “took the decision to move the debut of this release until November 9, after the election.”

Musk first threatened to terminate staff members if they didn’t roll out Blue with verification by November 7 as per his original request.

Less advertisements, a higher priority for searches, the option to publish lengthier videos, and a blue badge are all features of the new Twitter Blue service.

Anyone who subscribes to Blue on a monthly basis can now obtain a verified checkmark, raising serious questions about how to distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent Twitter accounts.

The new Blue membership was mentioned in a recent upgrade to Twitter’s iOS app.

Prior to this, Twitter rigorously scrutinised public applications before allowing users to obtain the blue badge on the microblogging network.

The company reintroduced the verification programme last year with six categories: government; businesses, brands, and organisations; media outlets and journalists; the entertainment industry; sports and gaming; and activists, organisers, and other powerful people.

More categories, including those for academics, religious leaders, and scientists, were planned for Twitter.

The candidates anticipated receiving a response via email within a few days of submitting their application.