Former US President Donald Trump launched a new section of his website that’s essentially just a WordPress blog.

After months of promising and being banned on Facebook and Twitter Mr Trump’s social media platform/ with his own social media network for banned posters.

His followers can sign up for post alerts on the platforms via their email and phone numbers.

The new platform is designed like a generic version of Twitter but is hosted as a running blog.

People can sign up for post alerts on the platform through their email and phone numbers and are allegedly able to like them, although that function doesn’t appear to work as of publication.

Users are also allowed to share Trump’s posts on Facebook and Twitter.

“Generally, sharing content from the website reference is permitted as long as the material does not otherwise the Twitter Rules,” reported The Verge.

The Twitter sharing option doesn’t currently work, but Facebook does allow people to share Trump’s posts.

Trump has posted content dating back to March 24 on the new ‘platform’.

The latest post is a video advertising his new platform, calling it “a place to speak freely and safely, straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

The platform appears to have been built by Campaign Nucleus, a digital services company founded by Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Trump’s ‘platform’ went live just ahead of ruling by the independent Oversight Board on the ban concerning Trump, who was banned on Facebook following the Capitol attack on January 6.

On January 21, the Oversight Board accepted a case referral from Facebook to examine its decision to indefinitely suspend Trump’s access to post content on Facebook and Instagram, as well as provide policy recommendations on suspensions when the user is a political leader.