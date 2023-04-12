Truecaller Live Caller ID now available for premium subscribers on iPhones

Leading caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday said its Live Caller ID is now available for premium subscribers on iPhones globally, including in India, for the first time.

The service uses a simple Siri shortcut on the iPhone to tell the user who is calling.

“We are witnessing strong adoption on iPhones and we are constantly innovating within the platform. Our team applied a lot of creativity to build this Siri powered Live Caller ID experience,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, India at Truecaller.

To set up this feature, a user needs to go to the Premium tab within the app and click on �Add to Siri’.

After this, whenever you get an incoming call, simply say �Hey Siri, search Truecaller’ and it will instantly tell you who is calling.

The app will then quickly capture the number, find out more information about the caller, and present it on top of the calling screen.

“This new feature is available to premium subscribers of Truecaller on devices with iOS 16 and newer. It leverages Siri Shortcuts and App Intents to deliver fast and accurate results within seconds,” said the company.

Live Caller ID with Siri searches the entire Truecaller database, thereby providing the same quality of information as Truecaller on Android, it added.

Truecaller has also enhanced its spam detection capabilities to better identify and protect users from spam calls.

Premium subscribers will receive automatic updates to the spam list, while free users can manually update the spam list to ensure best safe and efficient communication.

The update also allows users to view and add comments on spam marked numbers.

“Now, incoming SMS messages will be automatically categorised into Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers and Junk. This feature is now live for iOS 16 and newer in India, South Africa and Nigeria and will soon be rolled out to other countries,” said the company.

Truecaller has over 338 million active users globally, with more than a billion downloads since launch.