Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who has been actively promoting his company’s Cybertruck on Twitter, announced that electric car maker has received 250,000 orders for the recently unveiled electric pickup truck.

Musk has been cryptically tweeting out the numbers of orders received since the launch. “250K,” tweeted Musk on his twitter handle on Tuesday night.

250k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2019

However, the numbers were not immediately confirmed by the company after the market hours.

Tesla Inc opened preorders immediately after Musk unveiled the electric pickup truck and allowed interested buyers to book the vehicle for a fully refundable amount of $100.

In such booking scenarios, a large chunk of the bookings is likely to be cancelled and refunded to the depositors.

With the ongoing booking frequency, there is a possibility that the bookings for electric pickup truck may cross Tesla’s Model 3 (released three years ago) orders, which received 325,000 bookings in the first week.

The newly launched truck is made of stainless steel used in rockets, with ‘armored glass windows’ and is priced at $39,900 and above.

Tesla plans to start manufacturing the truck around late-2021.

