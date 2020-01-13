Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently hinted that his company’s car may ‘talk’ to pedestrians one day, asking them to hop in or leave the way on congested road.

On Friday, Musk shared a video on Twitter where a Tesla car can be seen talking to pedestrians, Musk said the feature may make its way to the electric cars soon.

“Teslas will soon talk to people if you want. This is real,” said Musk, showing a brief video clip of a Model 3 driving past people, saying: “Well, don’t just stand there. Hop in!”

This is unclear whether the feature will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to interact with pedestrians or if it’s purely an audio player, TechRadar reported on Sunday.

If this feature is going to come in Tesla vehicles, then it is highly possible that popularity of ride-sharing services may opt for it to increase their ridership.

Recently, Musk announces that popular Disney+ service will soon be available in ‘Tesla Theater’ in a future firmware update.

‘Tesla Theater’ was included in the company’s Version 10 Update that was released in mid-September last year.

