Tata Communications on Tuesday announced a partnership with Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption and transform businesses in the country. With this partnership, Tata Communications has expanded its managed public cloud services portfolio to include capabilities for Google Cloud.

In a regulatory filing the Indian firm said, “the partnership between Tata Communications and Google Cloud India will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications’ IZO Managed Cloud while providing them ease-of-use coupled with end-to-end services, including cloud architecture planning, workload migration and ongoing operational support.”

As a Google Cloud India Partner, Tata Communications will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics, multi-cloud deployments and more.

With the current global scenario, there is wider recognition for business resilience and agility that cloud enables; most businesses are now beginning to explore a cloud-first model. DevOps, a set of practices that combine software development and IT operations, has become an important requirement for enterprises, it said.

Tata Communications IZO(TM) Managed Cloud provides the right expertise, infrastructure, and support services to drive business growth and improve performance.

“Tata Communications’ IZO(TM) Cloud Command portal offers a single-pane-of-glass orchestration tool which integrates different enterprise IT environments into a single dashboard and simplifies the management and orchestration of the IT estate, offering a unified cloud experience. It provides a comprehensive view of IT resource utilisation (across on-premise, private, Google Cloud), thus enabling greater control for the customer, resulting in cost efficiencies and improved productivity,” the statement said.

As per Rajesh Awasthi, Global Head of Cloud and Managed Hosting Services at Tata Communications, “the current demands on enterprises to manage and optimise their cloud solutions has never been more important, especially in the wake of COVID-19 and our increasing reliance on cloud infrastructure.”

“The true test of 2021 will be how organizations adopt a cloud first approach. Through our partnership with Tata Communications, we will be able to provide our customers with a unified, end-to-end experience that will remove the complexity in cloud management and help them transform at speed and scale”, said Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners and Alliances at Google Cloud India.

Post the announcement, the share price of Tata Communications Ltd. rose 5.37 per cent to Rs 1,048.70 on the BSE.