Sony India on Wednesday launched two low-noise digital sound recording microphones, ECM-W2BT Multi Interface Shoe compatible wireless microphone and ECM-LV1 compact stereo lavalier microphone.

The ECM-W2BT is priced at Rs 16,990 while ECM-LV1 will cost Rs 2,090, the company said in a statement.

The ECM-W2BT wireless microphone enables low-noise digital sound recording by connecting the receiver to a camera equipped with a digital audio interface compatible Multi Interface Shoe.

The digital audio signal output from the receiver can be recorded directly on the camera body without needing an external audio cable.

It also supports stereo audio input with an external 3.5mm stereo mini-jack to allow for stereo sound pickup.

For longer operations and recordings, the battery assist function via the power supply from the camera’s Multi-Interface Shoe enables the user to operate the receiver for up to 9 hours.

For easy reference, the ECM-W2BT includes a LINK lamp to notify the user of the status of the communication between the microphone and the receiver and a POWER lamp to easily check the remaining battery charge.

The wireless microphone also offers ultimate creative freedom thanks to its sound recording functions.

Both the microphones are available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores.