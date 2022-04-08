Snapchat’s new lens aims to teach users American Sign Language

Popular social network Snapchat has announced that it is rolling out a new ASL Alphabet lens to encourage users to start learning American Sign Language.

The company said that it is constantly working to expand the ways Snapchatters can express themselves and make connections through its Camera.

“We hope that Lenses not only evolve the way we see the world but help us feel closer to one another,” the company said in a blogpost.

“Today, we are launching an ASL Alphabet Lens in partnership with SignAll. It is a first-of-its-kind Lens experience that inspires Snapchatters to start learning American Sign Language!” it added.

Led entirely by Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing team members here at Snap called the ‘Deafengers’, the ASL Alphabet Lens teaches users to fingerspell their name, practice the ASL Alphabet, and play games that put new skills to the test.

The company said it was built using groundbreaking hand-tracking technology that powered last year’s fingerspelling Lenses in honor of International Week of the Deaf.

“For native signers, in a world where linguistic inequity is prevalent, we believe AR can help evolve the way we communicate,” the company said.

“We look forward to learning more from our community as we strive to continuously improve experiences for everyone on Snapchat,” it added.