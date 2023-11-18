‘Shocked and saddened’: Sam Altman, Greg Brockman say OpenAI fired them over Google Meet call

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has fired it’s CEO Sam Altman and co-founder President Greg Brockman. The Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence giant said that it no longer has confidence in the abilities of Altman to lead the company. Hours after being fired, “shocked and saddened” Brockman and Altman released a joint statement narrating the entire episode.

Here is the full text of joint statement released by ChatGPT co-founder Greg Brockman and CEO Sam Altman:

“Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today.

Let us first say thank you to all the incredible people who we have worked with at OpenAI, our customers, our investors, and all of those who have been reaching out.

We too are still trying to figure out exactly what happened. Here is what we know:

– Last night, Sam got a text from Ilya asking to talk at noon Friday. Sam joined a Google Meet and the whole board, except Greg, was there. Ilya told Sam he was being fired and that the news was going out very soon.

– At 12:19pm, Greg got a text from Ilya asking for a quick call. At 12:23pm, Ilya sent a Google Meet link. Greg was told that he was being removed from the board (but was vital to the company and would retain his role) and that Sam had been fired. Around the same time, OpenAI published a blog post.

– As far as we know, the management team was made aware of this shortly after, other than Mira who found out the night prior.

The outpouring of support has been really nice; thank you, but please don’t spend any time being concerned. We will be fine. Greater things coming soon.”