German audio tech Sennheiser on Tuesday launched its new headphones ‘MOMENTUM Wireless 3’ priced at Rs 34,990 in India.

The company claims that the speaker system is powered by 42mm transducers to reproduce the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording.

“With over a 70-year history that has been built on the culture of innovation and a vision to shape the future of the audio industry, we believe the MOMENTUM Wireless 3 is representative of our commitment to offer a memorable and quality audio experience to our Indian users. Having seen a phenomenal response globally, we really look forward to seeing the way our audience takes to it here,” Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India said in a statement.

MOMENTUM Wireless 3 comes with 3 active noise cancellation modes and transparent hearing functionality, which allow users to choose whether they want environment audio cancellation or not. With the help of auto on/off and smart pause features, the new headphones start up when unfolded and sense when put on or taken off to pause and resume playback.

The headphones feature three-button interface that gives control of audio or calls. Via a dedicated button, the headphones feature one-touch access to voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

(With input from agencies)