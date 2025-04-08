Meet the pack: The story behind the return of the dire wolves from extinction

The dire wolf, lost to history over 10,000 years ago, has returned! A US- based de-extinction company called ‘Colossal Biosciences’ responsible for bringing back the first animals from extinction says it has revived an extinct species – the dire wolf.

The claim made on the company’s website colossal (dot) com) says, “On October 1, 2024, for the first time in human history, Colossal successfully restored a once-eradicated species through the science of de-extinction. After a 10,000+ year absence, our team is proud to return the dire wolf to its rightful place in the ecosystem.”

Colossal claims that three genetically modified grey wolf pups – two males called Remus and Romulus born in October, and a female called Khaleesi born in January – are in fact dire wolves.

The company took to X and shared a video capturing the moment dire wolf puppies howled for the first time in over 10,000 years. The caption reads: “You’re hearing the first howl of a dire wolf in over 10,000 years. Meet Romulus and Remus—the world’s first de-extinct animals, born on October 1, 2024.

What is a dire wolf?

As per National Geographic, the dire wolves weighed around 150 pounds and were larger than today’s gray wolves and roamed throughout the large swaths of America. The dire wolves were made famous in the ‘Game of Thrones’ TV series – hence the name Khaleesi, after a main character in the show.

Are dire wolves an extinct species of wolves?

As per the New Scientist, grey wolves and dire wolves were thought to be very closely related based on their physical similarities, but a 2021 study of ancient DNA revealed that they last shared a common ancestor around 6 million years ago. Jackals, African wild dogs and dholes are all more closely related to grey wolves (Canis lupus) than dire wolves are, despite their similar appearances.

What now?

Beth Shapiro of Colossal told the New Scientist that they are being raised on a 800-hectare reserve where they are being observed. “They can’t get a splinter without us knowing,” she says. There are no plans to allow them to breed.

The dire wolf is only one of several species Colossal Biosciences aims to bring back. Other candidates include the woolly mammoth, the dodo, and the Tasmanian tiger.