Samusng under scanner for rising cosumer complaints: Report

South Korean tech giant Samsung is apparently the subject of an inquiry in the US, due to receiving the most customer complaints about refrigerators in the nation.

Samsung is one of the most well-known refrigerator manufacturers in the US, but SamMobile claims that rising consumer complaints appear to be impeding the growth of the business.

Since 2020, three out of every four complaints about refrigerator safety have been made by Samsung customers. As of July 2022, consumers had reported 471 complaints about the safety of refrigerators.

“Millions of consumers across the US enjoy and rely on their Samsung refrigerators each day. We stand behind the quality, innovation, and performance of our appliances, as well as our industry-recognised customer support,” a Samsung spokesperson was quoted as saying.

According to the SamMobile report, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an independent US government agency, has not yet issued the global tech brand with a recall or warning.

Furthermore, the Commission was unable to reveal further details more specifically since doing so would obstruct the investigation.

Consumer Reports claims that broken ice makers, water leaks, fire dangers, over-freezing, and food spoiling are some of the most common problems with refrigerators. This is because refrigerators are allegedly operating over the recommended temperature, according to the research.

(inputs from IANS)