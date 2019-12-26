Samsung’s designs and technology has always brought a new wave in the mobile industry. Keeping up with the trend, famed leakster Ice Universe claimed that the South-Korean giant is coming with an “ultra-thin glass display” instead of plastic in its foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold 2.

The South Korean tech giant has also applied for trademarks in Europe for Samsung Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) and according to sources this will be the material used for its next foldable, which some have dubbed the Galaxy Fold 2, The Verge reported recently.

Earlier, Ice Universe had also shared images allegedly showing the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2, which will be released alongside the Samsung Galaxy S11 next year.

The smartphone seems to be running on the latest version of Samsung’s One UI 2.0, based on Android 10.

As per the images, smartphone seems to be running on the latest version of Samsung’s One UI 2.0, based on Android 10.

The device is similar to a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone. Two cameras can be seen on the back next to a digital clock readout along with a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam. The back appears to be made out of glass while the hinge looks similar to the one on the Galaxy Fold.

If the rumours are to be believed, the upcoming foldable phone is expected to be priced at $1,000.

The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000. The company is planning to use a cheaper design for bringing down its price with just 256GB of internal storage, half of what the current Galaxy Fold offers at 512GB.

A cut in price of the phone would be a much welcomed decision, as it would attract some extra buyers.

(With input from agencies)