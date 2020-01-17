Samsung’s next-gen wireless buds, ‘Galaxy Buds+’ may come with a large battery, but are unlikely to feature active noise cancellation (ANC).

As per the reports, the earbuds may come with 85mAh, which could give them a 12-hour battery life, double that of their predecessor.

Many Samsung fans believed that active noise cancellation will be a done deal for the Galaxy Buds+, particularly after Apple added the feature to the AirPods Pro. However, Samsung has decided to skip the feature for its new wireless earbuds, as per Sam Mobile report.

It worth noting that the South Korean giant has made improvements to the overall sound quality of the earbuds, but the design is probably going to be the same as its predecessor.

As per the rumours, the Galaxy Buds+ will be revealed at its Unpacked event on February 11.

(With input from agencies)