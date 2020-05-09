South Korean multinational conglomerate Samsung has been working on its own physical and Samsung Pay debit card and plans to launch the same, the company announced today in a blog post by Sang Ahn, VP & GM of Samsung Pay in North America said in a statement on Friday.

“As a first step to this broader vision, this summer Samsung in partnership with SoFi will introduce a new Samsung Pay experience with an innovative debit card backed by a cash management account. We are excited to share more details in the coming weeks,”, said Ahn.

Samsung already offers “Samsung Pay” service to its consumers. The service has now completed five years. The upcoming service will help Samsung Pay customers take control of their everyday finances.

Samsung has reportedly been working on a ‘mobile-first money management platform’ for a year.

While the South Korean tech giant has not revealed much about its debit card, the card will be backed by a cash management account based on smartphones.

Google is reportedly working on its own branded payment card as well. The Google smart debit card will connect to a Google app with features that “let users easily monitor purchases, check their balance or lock their account”.

The card will be co-branded with different bank partners, including CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union.