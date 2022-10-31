Samsung releases Android 13 & one UI 5 for unlocked S22 devices in US

Global tech giant Samsung has released the new Android update for the the the unlocked Galaxy S22 devices in the US

According to SamMobile, till now only US-registered S22 smartphone has got the stable version of latest Android 13, also the update was limited to Asian and European countries.

The Android 13 update for the carrier-unlocked Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra is included in firmware version S90xU1UEU2BVJA.

According to the report, the upgrade includes One UI 5.0, the Samsung skin on the top of android, which gives devices a new UI design as well as enhanced widgets, better privacy, stronger security, and faster performance.

The devices, however, continue to use the October 2022 security patch.

Users can access the stable One UI 5.0 upgrade by going to Settings, updating the software, downloading it, and installing it.

For customers of the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung is apparently preparing to issue the One UI 5.0 update.

It is going to be the first major update for the S21 F, which launched this year in January with Android 12, the company has clamied to give at least four major updates to its flagship phones.