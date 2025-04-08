Samsung ‘One UI 7’ rollout begins; here’s how you can update your device

Samsung seeks ways to cushion blow from US tariffs
Tech giant Samsung Electronics may need to overhaul its global production strategy as new US reciprocal tariffs could significantly affect its smartphone business, industry sources said on Sunday.
Bringing a bold new design for greater personalization and control to the user experience, Samsung has finally rolled out its much-awaited One UI 7 update.
One UI 7’s new design, personalization and enhanced AI features
For added convenience, Now Bar2 provides real-time updates that matter most right on the lock screen. So during a morning run, users can easily check their progress and see what song is playing in your Galaxy Buds — all with a simple swipe, without unlocking their phone.
The new interface is available to a number of Galaxy smartphones and tablets
One UI 7 is rolled out to a number of Galaxy smartphones and tablets, expanding to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the following weeks,9 including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.
How to download One UI 7 update?
