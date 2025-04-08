Samsung ‘One UI 7’ rollout begins; here’s how you can update your device

Bringing a bold new design for greater personalization and control to the user experience, Samsung has finally rolled out its much-awaited ‘One UI 7’ update, based on Android 15, starting April 7, 2025.

One UI 7’s new design, personalization and enhanced AI features

Samsung is adding support for writing tools with One UI 7 which allows users the option to summarize content, check spellings and grammar and even format long notes into bullet points. The smartphone is also adding support for call transcripts in 20 languages, including English (India) and Hindi.

An interesting feature called the ‘audio eraser’ will provide noise removal function, enabling users to eliminate unwanted sounds from videos.

Samsung has also enhanced Google Gemini’s integration within One UI 7. Users can now issue voice commands for specific tasks.

‘Pro video’ modes now include a new zoom control for smoother transitions during recordings.

The brand has also added new animations, redesigned icons.

For added convenience, Now Bar2 provides real-time updates that matter most right on the lock screen. So during a morning run, users can easily check their progress and see what song is playing in your Galaxy Buds — all with a simple swipe, without unlocking their phone.

The new interface is available to a number of Galaxy smartphones and tablets

One UI 7 is rolled out to a number of Galaxy smartphones and tablets, expanding to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the following weeks,9 including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

How to download One UI 7 update?

To download the new One UI 7 update, go to Settings and click ‘Software Update’.

Then click ‘Download’ and ‘Install’.

Once the update has been rolled out to your device, you should be given the option to download it.