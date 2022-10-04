Samsung may release next Galaxy A54 next year

Samsung, the leading South Korean tech company, is apparently developing a new, reasonably priced Galaxy A-series smartphone that will most likely have a 50MP primary camera sensor.

The device is reportedly going to be released next year and is now known as the Galaxy A54, according to GizmoChina.

Every year the Galaxy A50’s smartphone models become most selling devices globally from the house of Samsung.

According to a recent source, the tech giant intends to remove the depth cameras from the Galaxy A54, leaving only the wide-angle, ultra-wide, and macro cameras.

Both the ultrawide lens and the macro sensor are rumoured to have a 5MP resolution.

The smartphone will probably debut the following year as the Galaxy A53’s replacement.

Earlier this year, the A53 made its debut with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that offered a 120Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits of brightness.

A 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage powers the smartphone. It has a 5,000mAh battery and 25W charging is supported. Samsung’s Knox security is pre-installed on the device along with One UI 4.

In the meantime, Samsung this week introduced a new Galaxy A04s with a 5000mAh battery and a 90Hz refresh rate for Indian customers.

The smartphone costs Rs 13,499 for the 4GB+64GB model and comes in three colors: black, copper, and green. Retail outlets, Samsung.com, and top online portals all carry it.