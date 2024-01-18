Samsung heralds ‘AI phone’ era with premium Galaxy S24 series

South Korean giant Samsung on Wednesday elevated the premium smartphone experience to a new level with launching Galaxy S24 series, which enhances real-life experiences driven by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven features.

AI amplifies nearly everything on Galaxy S24 series — Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 — enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations, maximising creative freedom with Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine and setting a new standard for search with Google.

“Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We’re excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities,” said T.M. Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 6.8-inch flatter display is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame, enhancing device durability and longevity.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform which aims to deliver remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing.

A minimum of 50 per cent recycled cobalt was used in the battery, and 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements were incorporated into the speakers in the Ultra model, informed the company.

However, it is AI which steals the limelight. The ‘Live Translate’ feature is a two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app.

From booking a hotel or dinner reservation to calling an Uber in a country where language may be a barrier, the feature makes it super easy to complete such tasks at ease.

No third-party apps are required, and on-device AI keeps conversations completely private, said the company.

Another key AI-enabled feature is gesture-driven ‘Circle to Search’ with Google.

With a long press on the home button, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24 screen to see helpful, high-quality search results about almost everything.

“Depending on a user‘s location, for certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web, and users can ask more complex and nuanced questions,” the company informed.

There are other useful AI features as well, like ‘Interpreter’ where live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said.

For messages and other apps, ‘Chat Assist’ feature can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended.

AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in realtime in 13 languages.

Organisations will also get a big boost with ‘Note Assist’ feature, offering AI-generated summaries, template creation that streamlines notes with pre-made formats, and cover creation to make notes easy to spot with a brief preview.

‘Transcript Assist’ feature uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarise and even translate recordings.

Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Quad Tele System, with new 5x optical zoom lens, works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10×10 magnification thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor, said the company.

“Images also show crystal clear results at 100x with enhanced digital zoom. With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot on Galaxy S24 Space Zoom are brilliant in any conditions, even when zoomed in,” according to Samsung.

To give users even more creative control and freedom, ‘Generative Edit’ can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI.

In all the three Galaxy S24 models, 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rates also improve performance efficiency.

For heavy gamers and streamers, Galaxy S24 Ultra has an optimal thermal control system with a 1.9 times larger vapour chamber.

The 6.2 inch Galaxy S24 with Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display reaches 2,600nit peak brightness and delivers improved outdoor visibility with Vision Booster.

Galaxy S24+ now supports the same level of QHD+ found on Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Corning Gorilla Armor display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced and demonstrates superior durability against damage caused by everyday scratches.

“It delivers dramatically reduced reflection by up to 75 per cent in a wide range of lighting conditions, ensuring a smooth, comfortable viewing experience,” said the company.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in three variants — 12GB+1TB , 12+512GB and 12+256GB — with a 5,000 mAh battery and offers Android 14 and One UI 6.1 experience.

The Galaxy S24 with a 4,000 mAh battery also comes in three variants — 8GB+512GB, 8+256GB and 8+ 128GB. The Galaxy S24+ with a 4,900 mAh battery offers two storage models — 12GB+512GB and 12+256GB.