Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite receives One UI 4.1 upgrade for Android 12

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which debuted in May with One UI 3.1 built on top of Android 11, is now running Android 12 with One UI 4.1.

According to GSM Arena, along with the July 2022 Android security patch, the new update gives the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite a revamped user interface and the typical Android 12 and One UI 4.1 features.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with model code SM-T225 is receiving the firmware, which has the version number T225XXU1BVGB, in Hong Kong and Germany.

Hopefully soon, the rollout will include further models and areas.

You may manually check for the Android 12 update on your Galaxy Tab A7 Lite by going to its Settings if you reside in Germany or Hong Kong and haven’t yet gotten it, as reported by GSM Arena.

(inputs from ANI)