Announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month, Samsung India on Tuesday brought much-anticipated Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone. It comes with 4500mAh battery, pro-grade camera and super-fast charging.

The smartphone is now available for pre-booking on the official website and it will go on its first sale on 3 February on all online and offline retailers.

In terms of offers, the company will give a discount of up to Rs 5,000 if you make an upgrade to an existing Samsung phone to Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Galaxy Note10 Lite is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB variant. Both models come with 128GB internal memory. The device supports expandable memory up to 1TB.

“With Galaxy Note10 Lite, consumers will get premium features at an accessible price point. Pro-Grade camera, Cinematic display, powerful processor and long-lasting battery make Galaxy Note10 Lite the most sought-after smartphone for the multitasking needs of millennials,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The device offers a wide 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, edge-to-edge Infinity-O display designed to provide a cinematic experience with more screen and less interruptions. Galaxy Note10 Lite packs a Dual Pixel OIS (optical image specialisation) 12MP wide camera along with an Ultra Wide 12MP sensor and a 12MP Tele lens at the rear.

The camera system comes with a Super Steady mode that enables you to record hi-motion videos without the motion blur. The device has 32MP selfie camera which has been upgraded for better low-light shots.

The Bluetooth-enabled S Pen allows users to personalize photos and videos with dynamic drawings, effects and animations and instantly converts handwritten notes to digital text.

The ‘Air Command’ feature of the S Pen allows users to click pictures, navigate through presentations and even edit videos like a pro, all with a simple click. “At Samsung, we believe in delivering meaningful innovations that improve the lives of our consumers. Galaxy Note series is known for its differentiated experience that empowers users to explore infinite possibilities,” said Babbar.

Like other premium Samsung smartphones, Galaxy Note10 Lite comes with Bixby virtual assistant, Samsung Pay, Samsung Health and defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox, Athat protects users’ data against any tampering.

(With input from agencies)