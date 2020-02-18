South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its premium Galaxy A71 smartphone in India. The company took to Twitter to reveal the news that its new phone will soon launch in the country.

The Galaxy A series is Samsung India’s mass to mid-range smartphones account for a bulk of the company’s sales in India. The Smartphone is priced at Rs 30,000 which will be just at the cusp of being a premium device.

Tipped to house a massive 4,500mAh battery, Galaxy A71 may come in just one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, sources told IANS on Tuesday. Last month, Samsung had launched the Galaxy A51 in India, its first Galaxy A smartphone this year.

The Galaxy A71 will feature a quad camera set up with 64MP main camera. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, Galaxy A71 will bring the benefits of Samsung’s signature Super AMOLED display.

Samsung is likely to bring some useful “Make for India” features in the Galaxy A71. These consumer-centric features have been developed at Samsung R&D Institute, Bengaluru the company’s biggest research and development facility outside South Korea.

The South Korean tech giant had first introduced these features in Galaxy A51 earlier this year. Galaxy A71 is likely to go on sale across retail stores and online platforms on February 24.

