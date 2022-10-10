Rollercoaster ride continually triggers iPhone 14’s crash detections

The Crash Detection feature of the Apple iPhone 14 is causing problems for a theme park in Cincinnati because repeated false positives from iPhones on rides lead to a lot of calls to emergency services.

According to AppleInsider, the feature determines whether or not it is engaged in an automobile accident using inbuilt sensors and mountains of incident data. Rollercoasters appear to be the system’s vulnerability despite its training.

Since the iPhone 14 went on sale in September, the Warren County Communications Center has had numerous calls reporting iPhone crashes.

The organisation claims that several of them were brought on by riders on roller coasters at King Island, an entertainment park near Cincinnati.

Multiple recordings of iPhone-based detection calls were provided to the Wall Street Journal by the center, prompted by the devices misinterpreting ride movements and noise as collisions.

The issue isn’t exclusive to the theme park; Six Flags Great America, which is close to Chicago, has also seen a few alerts.

Although the iPhone and Apple Watch do provide a ten-second warning before dialling 911, this may not be able to be cancelled in time.

If the attraction is still moving, the park visitor might not notice, or the iPhone might be hidden for safety and go unheard above shouts.

According to an Apple spokeswoman, the technology offers comfort and will continue to be improved.