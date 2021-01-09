Reddit has banned a forum called r/donaldtrump for glorifying Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol, reports said.

The ban is the latest addition to the series of actions taken by the tech companies to crack down on President Donald Trump’s most aggressive supporters.

Users visiting the forum were met with a message saying, “This community was banned due to a violation of Reddit’s rules against inciting violence,” along with a link of rules and regulations of the social news and message board.

“Reddit’s site-wide policies prohibit content that promotes hate, or encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence against groups of people or individuals. In accordance with this, we have been proactively reaching out to moderators to remind them of our policies and to offer support or resources as needed,” a Reddit spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Verge on Friday.

The report further said that the company has taken the decision to ban the forum because it repeatedly violated Reddit’s policies.

The banned sub-Reddit had 52,000 subscribers before it was shut down, reports stated.

Companies like Facebook, Twitch and Twitter have already suspended Trump’s social media account after the US President used the platform to make inflammatory statements.

Twitter on Friday announced that it was pulling the plug permanently on @realDonaldTrump, citing concern that he would use it to further incite violence in the United States.

Several other platforms like YouTube and others have also imposed restrictions on Trump.