Chinese manufacturer Realme on Friday announced to launch its much-anticipated TV and smartwatch in India on May 25, after having launched the Realme Narzo 10 series.

According to the company, it will host an online event which will be streamed via Realme’s YouTube channel as well as its social media platforms.

Realme is expected to launch the Realme smartwatch and Realme TV by the end of this month, as per a report by The Mobile Indian. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had previously confirmed that the company will host the Realme TV launch during the second quarter of 2020.

“The wait is finally over; the party is about to get started with Realme! As we are ready to introduce new members of our family – the Realme TV and the Realme Watch along with other accessories,” the company said in a statement.

The Realme TVs would compete against Xiaomi TV which already has several successful TV models in the country along with OnePlus TV.

Realme has also announced to host an event in China on May 25 where it plans to unveil eight new products. The company has not mentioned what exactly it is going to unveil but the poster shared by the Chinese phone maker on Weibo includes a smartphone, a power bank and a true wireless earbud.

The phone in the poster has a quad-rear camera setup in a vertical orientation while the power bank has a regular USB port as well as what seems to be a USB Type-C port, along with some LED lights.

The company may also launch new earbuds. These earbuds are expected to be the Realme Buds Air Neo which was certified by the Taiwanese National Communication Commission (NCC) back in January this year.