The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has become the first central bank in the world to achieve more than 1 million followers on its official Twitter handle.

Taking to Twitter, RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das on Sunday wrote, “RBI Twitter account reaches one million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI.”

Despite much less monetary firepower, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has beaten the world’s most powerful central banks – the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank – on Twitter by a wide margin.

It is followed by the Banco de Mexico (Bank of Mexico) as a distant second with 774,000 followers.

The US Federal Reserve has 677,000 followers and the European Central Bank has 591,000 followers.

The Federal Reserve joined Twitter in March 2009, while the ECB has been active on the social media platform since October 2009.

India’s central bank, on the other hand, joined the micro-blogging site in 2012.

As of Monday, the RBI handle is followed by as many as 1,015,120 people around the world.

Apart from its primary Twitter handle, RBI has another Twitter account called ‘RBI Says’ which largely spreads awareness among consumers and bank account holders.