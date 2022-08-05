Precise count of social media platforms not possible, says IT Ministry

While admitting that keeping precise count of social media platforms is not possible, the Central government said that all significant social media intermediaries are complying with the concerned IT rules.

The cyberspace is virtual and borderless where any online intermediary can operate from anywhere in the world. All social media platforms are Internet intermediaries and there are large numbers of social media platforms accessible in India. Keeping precise count is not possible,a said the Minister of State, Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrashekhar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Compliance of social media intermediaries to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (‘IT Rules 2021’) is tracked by the government as and when reported by the users alone. For significant social media intermediaries (SSMIs), the government tracks their compliance with the IT Rules, 2021. All the SSMIs are in compliance with rule 4(1) (d) of the IT Rules, 2021, as of today, informed the minister.

As per the rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (‘IT Rules 2021’), the significant social media intermediaries (SSMIs) are mandated to publish compliance report on their websites or apps, every month. They are required to mention the details of complaints received and action taken thereon, and the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to, in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools or any other relevant information.

(inputs from IANS)