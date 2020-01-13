Samsung’s most awaited Galaxy Note10 Lite will be available for pre-booking from next week onwards and available to the customers in the first week of February across retail stores and all major online platforms.

As per the reports, the device will be available in two variants 6GB and 8GB. The 6GB variant is likely to start around Rs 39,900, IANS reported.

Indians are likely to get the Galaxy Note10 Lite in the shades of Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.

The smartphone builds on the legacy of the Galaxy Note series, bringing key premium features such as the latest camera technology, S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery at an accessible price point.

Galaxy Note10 Lite’s S Pen, featuring 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, comes with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support and Air Command. The device runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4500mAh non-removable battery.

The device sports 12MP primary camera, a secondary 12MP camera and a third 12MP sensor on its back and a 32MP camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite that will also be available in India in the first week of February for Rs 39,999 can be pre-ordered on Flipkart from January 23.

The smartphone sports, 6.7-inch, edge-to-edge Infinity-O display, a 48MP main camera, 12MP ‘Ultra Wide’, 5MP ‘Macro’ sensors alongside the new ‘Super Steady OIS (optical image stabilisation)’ and 32MP Selfie camera.

With the launch of Galaxy Note10 Lite and S10 Lite along with unveiling new flagship in the US next month, Samsung is likely to have a formidable line-up of premium smartphones in the country this year.

(With input from agencies)