Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) were reportedly down in several countries early on Wednesday, which stopped many people from logging in or being able to create accounts.

The service suffered an outage, with multiplayer, store services, and more going down for around an hour. The outage appeared to be global — the official Ask PlayStation Japan Twitter account reported the issue, reported The Verge.

It seems like it’s resolved now, with the PSN status page showing that everything is up and running.

The online multiplayer and downloading of a game is running smoothly at the time of reporting.

One affected user, unable to login into his PS4 console, said: “Even when I try to log in into the site of PlayStation goes 404 error.”

Another posted: “I just wanted to play reset my password and then everything crashed.”

App outage tracking website DownDetector had started tracking reports of issues after the issues surfaced.

A message from Sony confirmed that issues were affecting the account and management system on PSN.

“You might have difficulty signing in or creating an account for PlayStation Network. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” the company said.