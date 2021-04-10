Google Pixel 5a 5G is reportedly set to launch later this year, the company said the upcoming smartphone will be released in the US and Japan.

A company spokesperson seemingly confirmed the development of the Google Pixel 5a 5G, stating that the device will be launched in USA and Japan, a Google spokesperson said.

While reports had previously spotted a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing of the Pixel 5a 5G that Google would be launching its next Pixel phone in India, that same now seems doubtful.

The Google Pixel 5a 5G is set to be a mid-range smartphone, succeeding the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G that was launched last year.

According to Android Central, the Google Pixel 5a 5G is set to be one of this year’s best cheap Android phones.

The upcoming mid-range smartphone was expected to be launched at this year’s Google I/O developer conference alongside the rumoured Pixel Buds A.

However, the report said that Google’s engineers will continue to focus on the Google Pixel 4a 5G for software testing, and it will likely be the focus of much of Google’s global mid-range smartphone sales, where it will continue to be sold in markets that won’t stock the Pixel 5a 5G.

The Pixel 4a 5G, which bears major similarities to the Pixel 5a 5G including Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip that’s in such short supply right now, was released in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, UK and the US, according to Google’s device availability page.

The global chip shortage has been causing problems for smartphone manufacturers beyond Google, too, with reports that it has been affecting Samsung’s smartphone production as well.